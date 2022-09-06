Cops say entertainer, named as ‘person of interest’ yet to report Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Tuesday Sep 06

30?C
Jamaica News

Checks show mix-up in information regarding probe

Loop News

58 minutes ago

Rohan ‘Silk Boss’ Reid

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St Catherine South Police are reporting that the entertainer, Rohan ‘Silk Boss’ Reid, who was named as a person of interest and asked to report to the authorities by midday on Monday has not done so.

The release was sent out days after a video with a person resembling the artiste, was seen being beaten by men in masks.

“Reid is being asked to report to the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by midday on Monday, September 05,” the release stated.

The information in the release has however reflected a different view from what other law enforcement officials in the Division held regarding the matter.

One senior officer from the division stated that police saw the video on social media and just wanted to talk to the entertainer.

“In the meantime, anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rohan ‘Silk Boss’ Reid is asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876- 989-8422, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Checks by Loop News also revealed the number that was posted for Portmore Police is not listed.

