Cops say they have their targets set after 2 massive cocaine seizures Loop Jamaica

The police are assuring that the public will be brought up to date on the “results” of its probe into last month’s multi-billion dollar cocaine seizure at Ian Fleming International Airport in St Mary.

Fitz Bailey, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the crime and security portfolio, has disclosed that the investigators have their “targets” relative to the probe.

The cocaine, valued at J$3.8 billion and weighing over 1,000 pounds, was seized on Friday, September 23.

To date, no one was arrested over the seizure, leaving many to publicly speculate about the lack of arrest and further information on the seizure dubbed one of the island’s latest ever cocaine seizure.

However, two of the island’s top cops, including Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, informed the public that the probe remains ongoing.

For his part, Bailey was brief in his comments on the seizure.

“Just to say that there’s an end goal to this investigation, and we will meet it,” said the deputy commissioner.

“It’s ongoing, as (the police) commissioner said earlier on. We have our targets, and at the end of the investigation, the public will be brought up to date on its result,” stated Bailey.

Last month’s operation was carried out between 2 am and 8 pm on September 23 by members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC), the Narcotics Division, and law enforcement agents from the United States.

In a subsequent release at the time, Bailey then informed that the cocaine was destined for Canada.

“The objective of the operation was to intercept and seize cocaine destined for Canada. During the operation some 500.2 kg of cocaine or 1100.5 pounds was seized and taken to a police facility for processing,” Bailey said.

“The value of the cocaine is estimated to be over US$25 million.”

The operation and subsequent seizure was part of Operation Relentless II, a joint partnership between the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and Jamaica Constabulary Force.

It is aimed at targeting criminal gangs and gangsters involved in violent crimes of other aspects of the illicit gun trade.