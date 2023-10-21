Cops search for cow thieves after 2 bulls found in back of Toyota Wish Loop Jamaica

Swift actions of the police aided by citizens of Malvern St Elizabeth led to the recovery of two brown bulls which were stolen on October 11, 2023.

The owner of reportedly fed the cows earlier on the above-mentioned date and left the area.

At about 7:45 pm, citizens observed a black Toyota Wish parked up along the roadway; men were observed loading the cows into the van.

The lawmen were contacted and vehicular check points set up at several major corridors. The cows were later recovered along the Retrieve main road, however, the culprits escaped.

The police wish to commend the citizens who reported the matter early which aided in the swiftrecovery of the cow.