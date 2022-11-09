Cops search for Kingston 11 teen last seen in school uniform at home Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Towhana Neil of Dewdney Road, Kingston 11, who has been missing since Tuesday, November 8.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens police are that about 6:30am, Towhana was last seen at home wearing her school uniform — a white blouse, green tunic and a pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Towhana Neil is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at 876-923-5468, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.