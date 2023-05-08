Cops search for man who ran leaving firearm and 16 rounds behind Loop Jamaica

One 9mm Taurus pistol fitted with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm cartridges was seized by the police on Delacree Lane, Kingston 11 on Saturday, May 06.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that at about 11:00 p.m., lawmen were on operation in the area when a man was seen sitting on a wall. On seeing the police team, he ran leaving an object behind.

The object was retrieved and closer examination of the object revealed that it was a 9mm pistol.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.