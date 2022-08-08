Cops search for Mario Palmer as probe in several crimes intensify Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cops search for Mario Palmer as probe in several crimes intensify Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Suspected murderer, shot by cops minutes after killing man, identified

WATCH: Golding says pollution of Rio Cobre should not happen again

Children to learn about dangers of human trafficking

Cops search for Mario Palmer as probe in several crimes intensify

Man charged for Emancipation Day murder of Clarendon farmer

66-y-o tasked with collecting rent money now on embezzlement charge

Cops burst into porn shoot, arrest couple at hotel in Thailand

$43m spent on Johnson Smith’s failed Commonwealth post bid, Summit

Cops await post-mortem to determine cause of St Mary woman’s death

25.3% COVID-positivity rate; 183 new cases, one death recorded

Monday Aug 08

27?C
Jamaica News

Man identified as person of interest

Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St Andrew South Police have launched a search for a man identified as Mario Palmer of Psalms Avenue, Kingston 11, and identified him as a Person of Interest.

Detectives believe Palmer can assist them with their investigations into recent crimes in the parish, including an incident of murder.

“He is being urged to turn himself into the Hunts Bay Police by 5:00 pm on Monday, August 8.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to locate Palmer is asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-923-7111, the police 119 number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Suspected murderer, shot by cops minutes after killing man, identified

Jamaica News

WATCH: Golding says pollution of Rio Cobre should not happen again

Jamaica News

Children to learn about dangers of human trafficking

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah credits husband’s presence for improved performances

Elaine Thompson-Herah believes the presence of her husband and coach Derron at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England accounted for her improved performances.
The five-time Olympic gold meda

Sport

See also

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 100m time in Poland

Shericka Jackson logged yet another impressive victory as the Jamaican won the women’s 200m with plenty in hand in 21.84

Sport

World U20: Jamaica shatter women’s 4x100m world record in Cali

Jamaica were upgraded to silver in the men’s 4x100m as race winners South Africa were disqualified for a lane infringement

Sport

Australia beat Jamaica to win netball gold at Commonwealth Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls went down 55-51 against Australia in the gold medal match of the netball competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Sunday.
And they made history as th

Sport

Fraser-Pryce to receive OJ, Jackson to be conferred with CD

Sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be accorded the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fifth-highest honour, when the awards are handed out on National Heroes Day on Monday, October 17.
Fras

Sport

World U20: Gold for Kerrica Hill as Jamaica finish 2nd on medal table

The standout individual performer of the day was undoubtedly Hill, who powered to gold in the women’s 100m hurdles in a championship record

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols