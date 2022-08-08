Cops search for Mario Palmer as probe in several crimes intensify Loop Jamaica

The St Andrew South Police have launched a search for a man identified as Mario Palmer of Psalms Avenue, Kingston 11, and identified him as a Person of Interest.

Detectives believe Palmer can assist them with their investigations into recent crimes in the parish, including an incident of murder.

“He is being urged to turn himself into the Hunts Bay Police by 5:00 pm on Monday, August 8.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to locate Palmer is asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-923-7111, the police 119 number, or the nearest police station.