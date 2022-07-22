Cops search for men who ran leaving rifle and other weapon in St James | Loop Jamaica

Cops search for men who ran leaving rifle and other weapon in St James
Cops search for men who ran leaving rifle and other weapon in St James

A joint police/military operation in Bobman Hill, Lilliput, St James on Wednesday, July 20 led to the seizure of two firearms and a quantity of ammunition. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports are that at about 6:00 pm, the team went to a house armed with a search warrant. On the arrival of the team, three men who were inside the yard ran and managed to elude the police.

The house and its surroundings were searched and the following items were seized: One multi-caliber rifle, one 9mm pistol, ninety-three 5.56 cartridges, twelve 9mm cartridges

The police continue to pursue the men who escaped in the area as the Jamaica Constabulary Forcecontinues in its campaign to rid the country of guns, gangs, and gunmen.

