Cops search for persons of interest after violent flare-up in Portmore Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine South Police have issued a request for several individuals to report to the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) for questioning in connection with a series of violent incidents in the Gregory Park and Banga Gully communities.

The incidents under investigation include a string of crimes such as murder, shooting, and arson. The urgency of the situation was underscored by a recent tragic event on Sunday, August 6th, 2023, where a male and a female were shot in the Watson Grove community.

The male victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while the female is still receiving treatment.

The police have released the names of those they wish to speak with, believing they may assist in shedding light on the crimes:

From the Gregory Park area:? Phillip Scott otherwise called ‘Phillip’ or ‘Trooper’? Collin Stoner otherwise called ‘Trees’? Giovanni Newell otherwise called ‘Gio’? ‘Rasta Mouse’? ‘Chad’

From Banga Gully:? Ryan Muir otherwise called ‘Titti Man’? Nigel? Bwoy Bwoy

These individuals are asked to present themselves to the Portmore CIB by midday on Monday, August 7th, 2023.

The police force’s request has drawn significant attention to the situation, underscoring the importance of community assistance in solving these crimes. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and to contact law enforcement with any information that may help in the ongoing investigation.

The St Catherine South Police have reassured the public that all information will be handled with the utmost confidentiality and encourage community members to continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure safety and justice in the area.