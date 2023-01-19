Cops search for St Catherine wanted man following murder of 28-y-o Loop Jamaica

Cops search for St Catherine wanted man following murder of 28-y-o Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The Spanish Town police are seeking help to find a man identified as Conron Johnson, otherwise called ‘Con’ or ‘Chroma’, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old male, Clayton Turner.

The incident occurred in Roadside district, Ewarton, St. Catherine about 4:30 am, on Wednesday, January 18.

Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is urged to call the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

