Cops search home, process car of missing woman’s boyfriend | Loop Jamaica

The police have searched the St Andrew home of missing social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson’s boyfriend, who is a policeman.

In fact, the police have disclosed that properties belonging to Donaldson’s boyfriend and his baby’s mother have been processed as investigators continue to probe the disappearance of the young woman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, at a press conference on Monday afternoon, said that the police have processed the cars and of the missing woman’s boyfriend and his baby’s mother.

While the police have not disclosed how the policeman’s baby’s mother factors into the investigation, they have said the policeman has been interviewed and a statement recorded but his baby’s mother has refused to participate in an interview.

The press conference was called Monday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation surrounding the missing social media influencer, who was a cast member on 876 Roommates, amid protest sparked by her disappearance.

DCP Bailey said CCTV footage, totalling 20 hours, has been collected and is being processed by investigators.

“The investigation is [being] given significant attention from the highest level, the CIB headquarters has given oversight. There will be frequent case conferences. [We] want to ensure that the family receives closure,” the DCP said.

Donaldson was reported missing on Wednesday, July 13 after she went to spend the night with her boyfriend. Her disappearance sparked protest over the weekend by family and friends, who believe that the police are not doing much to find the 24-year-old woman.

However, the police said that they are treating the matter as a high priority and have brought in a number of departments within the Jamaica Constabulary Force to conduct the investigation.