Cops searching for motor vehicle scammers operating in Kingston area | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Several potential vehicle owners defrauded

2 hrs ago

File photo of vehicles seized in a separate police operation

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is seeking persons who may have recently been defrauded of their monies through a motor vehicle scam in the vicinity of Tinson Pen Aerodrome/ Marcus Garvey Drive and Kingston Warf to come forward.

“These persons may have been potential car buyers who were promised ‘good deals’ on motor vehicles by imposters,” a release from the JCF stated.

It is alleged that men falsely purported to be Mr Dary Vaz, Mr Kenneth ‘Trainer’ Black, or Mr. Jeffery Hall, and indicated that they could provide motor vehicles that were up for auction.

As fraud investigations continue, the police are urging persons who may have fallen victim or may know possible victims to come forward,” the police said.

Anyone with information they believe can assist with the investigation is being asked to contact the fraud squad at 876-922-2374 or email at [email protected]

