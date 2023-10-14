Cops seek help: Elderly woman found wandering in Central Village Loop Jamaica

The Central Village Police are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite the family of this woman who was found wandering in Union Estate, Central Village, St. Catherine on Saturday, October 14.

Reports are that at about 1:15 a.m., she was seen in the area and taken to the station. She gave her name as ‘Angella Leslie’, however, she is unable to give the police the address for where she resides.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in reuniting Angella Leslie with her family is asked to contact the Central Village Police at 876-984-2644, 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.