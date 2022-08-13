Cops seek help to ID man killed in crash on Hellshire main road Loop Jamaica

Police in St Catherine are still seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the body of a man who was killed in a motor vehicle collision on the Hellshire main road, in the parish on Thursday, August 11.

The deceased was wearing a black t-shirt and blue short pants. Reports from the Portmore police are that about 9:15 pm, a Volkswagen Jetta motor car was being driven in a northerly direction when the deceased allegedly stepped into the path of the vehicle and was hit.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the car was warned for prosecution, pending further investigations. Anyone who can assist the police in identifying the body is asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.