Cops seek help to reunite child with family | Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine South Police are seeking the public’s assistance in reuniting this child with his family.

He was found wandering at the Portmore Mall, St. Catherine on Sunday, July 10 between 3:30 pm, and 4:00 pm.

He was unable to give his name; however, he gave his mother’s name as Rachel Campbell. Anyone with information that can assist the police in identifying and reuniting him with his family is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.