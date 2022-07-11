Cops seek help to reunite child with family | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Cops seek help to reunite child with family
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
42 minutes ago

The child, who was unable to give his name was found on Sunday.

The St Catherine South Police are seeking the public’s assistance in reuniting this child with his family.

He was found wandering at the Portmore Mall, St. Catherine on Sunday, July 10 between 3:30 pm, and 4:00 pm.

He was unable to give his name; however, he gave his mother’s name as Rachel Campbell. Anyone with information that can assist the police in identifying and reuniting him with his family is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

