Cops seek person of interest in manslaughter and dangerous driving cas

3 hrs ago

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew Central Division are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest who they believe can assist with the investigation into a case of manslaughter and causing death by dangerous driving case.

The case involves a reported accident at the intersection of Old Hope Road and Stanton Terrace in the parish on Saturday June 29. 

Police say the man they are searching for is Jahfahrih Canegan, tattoo artist of Bedward Crescent, August Town in Kingston 7.

Canegan is asked to turn herself in to the Stadium Police.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jahfahrih Canegan is asked to contact Stadium Police at  876-946-1831.

MID at 876-758-5048, CIB at 876-922-2380, Crime Stop at 311, 119 police emergency 119 or the nearest police station. 

