Cops seek persons of interest after teen mother killed in Denham Town | Loop Jamaica

The 17-year-old female who was shot and killed while at a house in Denham Town with her two-month-old baby has been identified.

She is Devenese Nelson of North Street, Kingston 14. Reports are that the teen was at premises on Water Street when explosions were heard. Police were called and during a search, the body of the young mother was found.

At the same time, police have identified two persons of interest in relation to the incident.

They are Eric Murdock, otherwise called ‘Brando’ and Tevin Cross, both of Kings Heights, Water Street, Kingston 14

These men are asked to turn themselves into the Denham Town police by 5:00 pm, today, Monday, June 27.

Anyone with information that can assist the police is urged to contact investigators at the Denham Town Police station immediately at 876-948-6443 or Crime Stop at 311.