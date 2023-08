The St James police are renewing their appeal for the public’s assistance to locate this man who was found wandering on Queen Street in Montego Bay, St. James on Sunday, August 13.

He gave his name as ‘Rohan Anthony Martin’, of a Manchester address.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in reuniting Rohan Martin with his family is being asked to contact the Barnett Street police at 876-952-2333, the Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.