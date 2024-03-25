Cops seeking help to identify man killed in Gordon Town Loop Jamaica

Detectives attached to the Gordon Town station are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was killed on Thursday, March 21 in Gordon Town.

The incident took about 9:10 pm in the Dublin Castle district section of the community.

Reports are that on the above-mentioned date and time residents made a report to the lawmen about explosions in the Dublin community.

On their arrival, the man was discovered in bushes along the roadway in a pool of blood.

The man appears to be in his early twenties, dark complexion, slim built, about 162 centimeters (5ft 4 inches) tall, small face, and sports a low-cut hairstyle.

The body was clad in a black longsleeve shirt, green underpants, and dark blue shorts.

The police is appealing to anyone who knows the man described or has a relative who is missing and fits this description to contact the Gordon Town Police at 876-702-1870, police emergency 119 number or the nearest police station.