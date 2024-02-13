Cops seeking person of interest re 14-gun find at Montego Bay port Loop Jamaica

A major operation that was carried out by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) led to a significant cache of firearms being intercepted at the Freeport Warehouse in Montego Bay, St. James on Friday, February 9.

The operation has been described as a significant blow to the transnational movement of illegal weapons from North America into the Caribbean, and a demonstration of the effectiveness of the combined efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat organised crime and protect the nation’s borders.

Using advanced non-intrusive inspection technology, JCA officers detected anomalies within a shipment from Florida, USA during routine scanning procedures. The suspicious consignment, a blue plastic barrel addressed to a recipient in Bogue Village, Montego Bay, St James, prompted a thorough examination by the Contraband Enforcement Team.

Reports are that about 10am, officers uncovered a total of 14 firearms and 15 magazines hidden among household items. The discovery included:

1. A Taurus Armas pistol

2. A Heckler & Koch VP9 pistol

3. A CZP 09 pistol

4. A Beretta APX pistol

5. A Glock 19 pistol

6. A Glock 17 pistol

7. A Glock 45 pistol

8. A Canik TP9 pistol

9. Another Glock pistol

The seizure has been attributed to diligent application of intelligence and cutting-edge technology, underscoring the commitment of the JCF and JCA to safeguarding the nation against the influx of illegal arms.

“Our efforts were supported by valuable insights from our international law enforcement partners, further highlighting the importance of global cooperation in our ongoing battle against criminal networks,” said the police in a release.

A man known only as ‘CJ’, ‘Fugitive’ and ‘Shippy’ has been identified as a person of interest in relation to the investigation. The authorities believe he can help to advance their investigation, and are asking him to report to the nearest police station by midday on Wednesday, February 14.

Members of the public are being urged to share any information they believe may be helpful in advancing the particular investigation or any other police probe. Persons may call Police Emergency at 119, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 811, or the nearest police station.