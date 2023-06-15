Cops seize 14 rounds of ammo on Waterloo Crescent, Kingston 2 Loop Jamaica

Fourteen assorted rounds of ammunition were seized by the Kingston East Police during an operation on Waterloo Crescent, Kingston 2 on Tuesday, June 13.

Reports from the Rollington Town Police are that at about 2:00 pm, lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched, and during the six 5.56, four 9mm and one .40 rounds of ammunition were found outside the rear section of the church under a piece of zinc wrapped in a bag.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigation continues.