Cops seize 518 firearms up to end of August Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s law enforcement officials have seized a total of 518 firearms up to August 31, 2022.
This figure, which reflects seizures since the start of the year, represents an increase of 12 per cent or 54 more firearms seized over the same period last year.
Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, made the disclosure during his address at Tuesday’s Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) press conference.
In detailing the types of weapons seized, the commissioner provided statistics that showed a 60 per cent increase in the number of rifles seized and a 12 per cent increase in the number of shotguns seized.
There was also a seven per cent increase in the number of pistols seized when compared to last year’s seizure of that weapon.
In addition to the firearm seizures so far this year, a total of 9,082 rounds of ammunition have also been seized.
“Since January, we have laid charges against 657 persons just for illegal possession of firearm. Some of these persons are charged for other offences, as well,” said Anderson.
He reiterated his commitment that the constabulary will “not be distracted or lose focus” on its mandate to apprehend criminals, ensure public order, and save lives.
“We have to keep the focus on criminals and their means of committing crimes — gunmen, gangs and guns.
“Too often in the discussion about crime, especially when those discussions become philosophical discussions, the criminals and the impact on the victims are absent,” Anderson noted.
“We at the JCF don’t have the luxury of leaving the criminals or their victims out of the discussions since we see first-hand the pain and harm that these criminals inflict on their victims,” he declared.
The senior lawman said the JCF anticipates the new legislation coming for the Firearms Act as it continues to pursue criminals and maintain public order.