Cops seize 518 firearms up to end of August Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s law enforcement officials have seized a total of 518 firearms up to August 31, 2022.

This figure, which reflects seizures since the start of the year, represents an increase of 12 per cent or 54 more firearms seized over the same period last year.

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, made the disclosure during his address at Tuesday’s Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) press conference.

In detailing the types of weapons seized, the commissioner provided statistics that showed a 60 per cent increase in the number of rifles seized and a 12 per cent increase in the number of shotguns seized.

There was also a seven per cent increase in the number of pistols seized when compared to last year’s seizure of that weapon.

In addition to the firearm seizures so far this year, a total of 9,082 rounds of ammunition have also been seized.