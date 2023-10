Members of the Westmoreland Proactive Investigations Unit (PIU) seized a .380 pistol containing an empty magazine during a raid of an abandoned one-room board house in Hartford District in the parish on Saturday, October 14.

Reports from the Westmoreland Division are that at about 5:30.pm, lawmen went to the property in search of guns and wanted men when the weapon was found.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

Investigations continue.