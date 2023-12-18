Cops seize three guns on intelligence-led ops Loop Jamaica

An intelligence-driven operation by members of the security forces in the St Andrew North Police Division on Monday has yielded three firearms, one of which is a high-powered rifle.

The operation, a joint one between the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force, is ongoing and was conducted at 100 Sunshine Crescent.

Several people were taken into custody and at least one will be charged, as he was reportedly found in possession of one of the guns seized on Monday.

Watch as head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay shares details of the operation and what the security forces hope to achieve.