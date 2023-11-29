Cops send message to ‘Black Man’ for #WantedWednesdays Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Cops send message to 'Black Man' for #WantedWednesdays
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Cops send message to ‘Black Man’ for #WantedWednesdays

If you’re one of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s thousands of followers on social media, you know that Wednesdays are when they do some of their best work as part of their social media campaign.

Well, today is no different.

The team behind the social meda accounts for the police force sent a quick message to Dujon ‘Black Man’ Wright, who made their #Wanted Wednesdays list, on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

The message:

Good morning, Dujon ‘Black Man’ Wright and the rest of Jamaica. ‘Black Man’, you are wanted for shooting with intent. Please find a blue and white building, and let us talk.

The message accompanied a video of the man believed to be Wright, and, of course, the JCF thanked him for the video as well in the post.

The message from the JCF continued: “Help us and merry up your Christmas by reporting Black Man’s location to @crimestopjamaica and earn between $250,000 and $1,000,000JMD!🚔💰.”

Social media users reaced to the post by the JCF:

“JCF PR team is on fire 😂🔥,” said one user on Instagram.

A Facebook user said: Yow it too early fi jokes ! Watch confession pan tape  #JCF fi di win.

“Kind of look forward to Wanted Wednesdays – the creativity! Turn yourself in Sir,” a Twitter user said.

The JCF has credited its social media campaign for some of its success in nabbing wanted men.

