Cops sends ‘welcome home’ message to wanted man held in St James Loop Jamaica

Cops sends 'welcome home' message to wanted man held in St James
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
3 hrs ago

A man listed as wanted in St James has been captured by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Quick Response Team.

Police said the man, who was wanted for murder and other serious crimes, was apprehended during an operation by the special team.

Following the capture police posted a welcome home message on their social media page.

“Welcome home, Mr Pusey,” the post read.

"Welcome home, Mr Pusey. Pusey, who was named on Wanted Wednesdays yesterday, was captured by the elite St James Quick Response team," the message in the post stated.

