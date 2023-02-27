Cops shoot two men, including security guard, in Negril ‘operation’ Loop Jamaica

Two men were shot – one fatally – by the police during a pre-dawn operation in Negril, Westmoreland on Monday, February 27.

A release from the police said the incident took place shortly after 4am on the compound of a supermarket and cambio in the town.

One of the men, identified as Dellon Ramario Harding, was pronounced dead, while the other, a 28-year-old security guard of a St Elizabeth address, is being treated for his injuries.

No details were given in relation to the nature of the police operation that included the shooting.

The police said the matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).