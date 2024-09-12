Cops step-up search for 9-y-o and teenage girl in separate parishes

Cops step-up search for 9-y-o and teenage girl in separate parishes
2 hrs ago

The police have intensified their search for a 9-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl who have been reported missing in two separate incidents.

The first child Nigel Harris was seen at his home in the Kingston 20 area on September 10.

He was wearing a grey shirt and grey and black shorts  at his home. The case has since triggered concerns for citizens.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabout of Harris is being urged to call the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933- 4280.

News of the incident was reported on the social media site, X formerly known as Twitter, by the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

In another case over in Bridgeport, St Catherine, a 13-year-old girl Feranjah Williams has also been reported missing.

Information posted on the JCF’s website said Williams was last seen at school wearing a purple tunic and gray blouse also on September 10.

Persons with information are being asked to call the Bridgeport police at 876 988-2697.

