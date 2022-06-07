Cops step-up search for Butler and Wassy in St Catherine North | Loop Jamaica

As investigators deepen their probe into recent incidents of violence in the St Catherine North Division, they have identified two persons of interest.

They are twenty-seven-year-old Neville Butler of Old Harbour Road, St Catherine, and Damion Davis, otherwise called ‘Wassy’ and ‘Spinbal’ of St. Johns Road, St. Catherine.

These men are asked to turn themselves into the Spanish Town police by 5:00 pm on Tuesday, June 7.

Anyone with information that can assist the police is urged to contact investigators immediately at 876-984-2874 or Crime Stop at 311.