Cops stepping up security operations in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
6 hrs ago

Deputy Superintendent of Police Adrian Hamilton addressing stakeholders at a Negril Chamber of Commerce security meeting at Negril Treehouse Hotel on Sunday.

The Westmoreland police have indicated that a number of additional resources, including the boosting of the quick response team in the parish, are to be rolled out in the wake of a recent upsurge of murders and robberies there.

In addressing a security meeting of the Negril Chamber of Commerce at Negril Treehouse Hotel on Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of operations in Westmoreland, Adrian Hamilton, gave the assurance that the deployment of additional resources in the parish would begin on Monday.

“All those deployment of resources, we are committed to continuing and beefing them up and to utilise as much covert activities as we can,” said Hamilton.

He revealed that as at Monday, the police will also beef up its presence in Negril, and provide a WhatsApp number for residents to communicate directly with the police, among other measures.

The recent spike in murders and robberies has been committed mostly  between Little London and Negril, where the perpetrators target business establishments.

A woman is among seven people of St James addresses who have been held by the Westmoreland police in connection with the recent spate of murders and robberies in the parish. They were apprehended by the police in Little London on Friday.

