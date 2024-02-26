Cops tag man killed by security forces in Flanker to major crimes Loop Jamaica

The Area One police have disclosed that 25-year-old Peter Johnson who was on Monday fatally shot during a confrontation with members of the security forces in Flanker, St James, was wanted by the police in the parish in connection to some serious crimes, including murders and shootings.

The disclosure was made by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clifford Chambers, who visited the scene after the shooting.

He dispelled assertions by residents of the community that Johnson was unarmed at the time of the shooting by the security forces.

“Unfortunately we have an incident at this (Flanker) location where a man challenged security personnel and based on what the armed team is trained to do, they responded and the man was fatally shot. He was a person of interest and has been the subject of several joint police-military operations for a period of time,” said Chambers.

“And he has featured in several murders and shootings in the particular space here and the wider St James (Police) Division. So the team executed what they were trained to do and we are happy that things are back to normal now,” added Chambers.

Reports are that about 1:30 pm, a joint police-military team was summoned to the area where men were said to have been spotted with guns.

The men ran upon the approach of the members of security forces, who gave chase.

Johnson reportedly opened fire at the law enforcers, who fired back.

Johnson was subsequently found suffering from gunshot wounds, and was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has started a probe into the incident.