Cops throw the book at ‘Zango’ after gun attack in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

Swift action by the police led to the arrest and charge of a St Elizabeth man following a shooting incident in Lovers Lane, New Town in the parish on Sunday, January 15.

Charged with possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, use of prohibited weapon to commit an offence, shooting with intent and malicious destruction of property in 37-year-old George Brown, otherwise called ‘Zango’, of Lovers Lane in the parish.

Reports are that about 9:15 pm, Brown allegedly opened gunfire at the occupants of a Nissan AD Wagon motorcar, who all managed to escape injury.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Brown was arrested less than 24-hours later, and was thereafter charged following an interview with investigators.

His court date is being arranged.

