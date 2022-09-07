Cops to roll out more quick response teams, public order campaigns Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be strengthening its public order campaigns and expanding its quick response teams to make further gains in tackling serious and violent crimes.

Addressing the JCF’s monthly press briefing, Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson outlined that the quick response arm of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) is a direct response to robberies and other violent crimes, including those committed by motorcyclists who would otherwise be challenging to intercept.

These teams have been deployed in the St James, Kingston and St Andrew, St Elizabeth, and St Catherine South police divisions.

“Since the establishment of these teams in March 2021, they have effected over 600 arrests and seized 49 illegal firearms,” Anderson said.

“In one of the latest incidents, three men who committed a murder and subsequently engaged the quick response team in a shoot-out on Orange Street in downtown Kingston, were apprehended and charged,” he added.

Three illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition were also seized in that operation.

“Additional personnel are now in training to be deployed to other parts of the island, including St Ann and St Catherine North (police divisions),” Anderson said.

On the matter of public order, the top law enforcer pointed to a number of ongoing operational initiatives islandwide.

Among them is the recently launched ‘Operation Restore Paradise’, a public order reset in Montego Bay, St James.

“We are seeing improvements in terms of the overall appearance of the downtown (Montego Bay) area and the restoration of order.

“This initiative required a multi-agency approach and, in order to sustain these improvements, a long-term commitment from all of the stakeholders involved is critical,” Anderson insisted.

“We will continue to work with our key partners, such as the municipal corporation, public health department, the National Solid Waste Management Authority, and the private sector,” he committed.

Besides Montego Bay, the senior lawman said the JCF is planning to roll out similar initiatives in other town centres to maintain order.

Meanwhile, the police have also raised concern about increased reports of breaches of the Noise Abatement Act.

“We are mindful that with the lifting of the COVID restrictions, a number of businesses, to include those in the entertainment industry, have reopened.

“We are of the view that everyone can co-exist if the music is maintained at a level that does not create disturbance and conforms to the provisions of the Act,” Anderson said.

However, the police commissioner said there are instances where the music is played in a loud manner beyond what is acceptable and create disturbance to others.

In these instances, said Anderson, the police “will be enforcing the law”.