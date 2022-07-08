Cops trying to locate family of man shot dead while sitting in car | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News | Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Half Way Tree Police in St Andrew are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the family of Andrew Lee Pryce, who was murdered on Lonsdale Avenue, Kingston 10 on Wednesday, January 05.

Pryce was shot by unknown assailants while sitting in a Mitsubishi motor car. He was assisted to the hospital by the Police, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, the body was stored at a government-contracted funeral home. However, the investigation has since concluded and detectives are now ready to hand the body over to the family, but none can be located.

The Police are now appealing to his family to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police at 876-926-8185 or the police 119 number. In addition, persons who know the Pryce family and can assist the Police to locate or contact them are asked to call the Half-Way Tree Police immediately.

