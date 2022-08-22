Cops uncover poker box scheme raking in thousands for criminals daily Loop Jamaica

Police say they have uncovered an illegal scheme taking place in and around several parishes including Clarendon, St Elizabeth, and Manchester where criminals are targeting and stealing poker game boxes and using money raised from the devices to fund their illegal operation.

Police said following several raids at various locations across the island a total of 75 poker boxes were seized.

Police said based on calculations, the 75 boxes seized could generate at least $450,000 daily to fund criminal activities.

Police, in their probe of the underground scheme, said the boxes that are valued at approximately $350,000 each, when stolen, are being resold for as low as $60,000 by criminals.

Police said at one location at Cemetery Road, Denbigh in Clarendon, 39 game boxes were seized.

This led to the arrest and charge of a 60-year-old businessman identified as Daverton Francis. Police said he was charged with unlawful possession of property.

Head of Criminal Investigations for the Clarendon Division, Deputy Superintendent Jermaine Anglin said to clamp down on the underground trade, law enforcement officers and members of the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission are working closely.

DSP Anglin and his team of detectives in Clarendon have since vowed to stand resolute to remove the profit out of crime and bring perpetrators of this illicit activity to justice.