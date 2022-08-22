Cops uncover poker box scheme raking in thousands for criminals daily Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cops uncover poker box scheme raking in thousands for criminals daily Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

167 teachers resign in two months

Cops uncover ‘poker box scheme’ raking in thousands for criminals

Heineken bolsters the ‘bar’ at TacBar

Inflation trending down

MoBay Mayor charges MSME to support local manufacturing industry

GSS employees give strong testimony on career and financial growth

Cop boyfriend accused of Donna-Lee’s murder returns to court today

‘We can help anyone who turns up,’ says top cop

One dead, others injured in Clarendon crash

Jamaica weather: Brace for more showers over next few days

Monday Aug 22

31?C
Jamaica News

75 stolen boxes recovered in several parishes

Loop News

40 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police say they have uncovered an illegal scheme taking place in and around several parishes including Clarendon, St Elizabeth, and Manchester where criminals are targeting and stealing poker game boxes and using money raised from the devices to fund their illegal operation.

Police said following several raids at various locations across the island a total of 75 poker boxes were seized.

Police said based on calculations, the 75 boxes seized could generate at least $450,000 daily to fund criminal activities.

Police, in their probe of the underground scheme, said the boxes that are valued at approximately $350,000 each, when stolen, are being resold for as low as $60,000 by criminals.

Police said at one location at Cemetery Road, Denbigh in Clarendon, 39 game boxes were seized.

This led to the arrest and charge of a 60-year-old businessman identified as Daverton Francis. Police said he was charged with unlawful possession of property.

Head of Criminal Investigations for the Clarendon Division, Deputy Superintendent Jermaine Anglin said to clamp down on the underground trade, law enforcement officers and members of the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission are working closely.

DSP Anglin and his team of detectives in Clarendon have since vowed to stand resolute to remove the profit out of crime and bring perpetrators of this illicit activity to justice.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

167 teachers resign in two months

Jamaica News

Cops uncover ‘poker box scheme’ raking in thousands for criminals

Lifestyle

Heineken bolsters the ‘bar’ at TacBar

More From

Sport

Jackson, Blake, Taylor strike gold at NACAC Championships

Jamaica won 11 medals on the day, three gold, three silver, and five bronze, for a total of 12 following O’Dayne Richards’ bronze on Friday

See also

Sport

Hudson, Salmon, Smikle strike gold on final day of NACAC Championships

The USA dominated the medal table with 29 gold medals, followed by Jamaica with six. Canada, Cuba and Guatemala earned two titles each

Sport

WATCH: ‘Look at me now’, says Jamaican-born after winning UFC title

Leon Edwards: I was born in Jamaica with nothing. I lived in a wooden shed … Look at me now!

Sport

O’Dayne Richards wins Jamaica’s first medal at NACAC Championships

National senior record holder O’Dayne Richards secured Jamaica’s first medal at the fourth North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Open Championships in Freeport, T

Jamaica News

Cop boyfriend accused of Donna-Lee’s murder returns to court today

Constable Noel Maitland, who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson, is scheduled to return to court today.
His attorney Christopher Townsend

Sport

Good first session for Jamaica at NACAC Open Championships

Jamaica’s four athletes who are competing in the men’s and women’s 400m at the 4th NACAC Open Championships in Freeport, Bahamas have secured qualification to the finals.
Oregon World Ch

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols