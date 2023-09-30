Cops uncovered car stealing ring in sections of Clarendon Loop Jamaica

The police in Clarendon say they have placed a dent in a car stealing ring in the parish that includes criminals forming a sophisticated network and targeting vehicle owners from all across the island.

Police said the clampdown took place on Tuesday, September 26 at around 3:00 pm, when a team of officers uncovered one of the work sites of the criminals.

A Grey Toyota Prado Land Cruiser was discovered hidden beneath bushes in Portland Cottage, Clarendon during the raid.

The vehicle showed no signs of damage or tampering, though it was missing its registration plates.

Further investigations led to the discovery of a white chassis frame. Preliminary evidence suggests it belongs to a Toyota Corolla Axio. Subsequent information revealed that the Land Cruiser was reported stolen from the Old Harbour Police Station on July 30.

Through the owner’s production of the spare key, the vehicle has since been transported to the Lionel Town Police Station forsafekeeping.

The Clarendon Police, in collaboration with key stakeholders, remain vigilant in their commitment to curb this trend. As investigations continue, efforts to dismantle and disrupt the operations of crime syndicates in the region have intensified.

The police are urging the public to remain cautious, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding their property. They recommend the adoption of tried and trusted methods and encourage individuals to work with reputable security and technical agencies for the installation of securitysystems.