Cops warn people to avoid some areas of St James Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Cops warn people to avoid some areas of St James
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago

(File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

People are being warned to stay away from Barry Town and Spot Valley in St James, if possible, as there is an active operation operation by the security forces with reported gunfire exchange with gunmen.

Sources within the police force told Loop News that the exchange of gunfire occurred as the police searched for high-value criminal targets in the Barry Town and Spot Valley areas.

Source within the Jamaica Constabulary Force said that the police have been on the heels of several violence producers in the areas.

The source said since the state of public emergency was declared for St James, their intelligence gathering has received a boost.

