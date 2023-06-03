Cops warn people to avoid some areas of St James Loop Jamaica

People are being warned to stay away from Barry Town and Spot Valley in St James, if possible, as there is an active operation operation by the security forces with reported gunfire exchange with gunmen.

Sources within the police force told Loop News that the exchange of gunfire occurred as the police searched for high-value criminal targets in the Barry Town and Spot Valley areas.

Source within the Jamaica Constabulary Force said that the police have been on the heels of several violence producers in the areas.

The source said since the state of public emergency was declared for St James, their intelligence gathering has received a boost.