Cops went to Spanish Town party to prevent shooting spree – witness | Loop Jamaica

A police investigator on Wednesday testified that members of a police team trailed members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang to a party in an area of Spanish Town, Catherine to prevent a “shooting spree”.

The officer, who is attached to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (C-TOC), was detailing the events at the trial of 33 alleged gang members in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The lawman said on January 25, 2019 he was at work when members of his team were briefed about gang activities involving men from the One Don faction of the Clansman gang in the St Catherine North Police Division.

Based on information one of the state witnesses had given them, the officer said the team headed to Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The two state witnesses were both members of the gang who opted to testify for the prosecution.

Asked by a prosecutor on Wednesday why the police were heading to Spanish Town, the police witness said, “The aim was to prevent men from the gang in having a shooting spree”.

Further, he explained that based on what the state witness told officers on a conference call, they went to Martin Street in Spanish Town.

Upon approaching that particular street, the officer said he saw a party in session. He said he also saw three men sitting on a wall.

While observing the location, the officer said his eyes caught a male clad in a hoodie while holding what appeared to be a firearm.

The officer said the male made a few steps back when he saw the unmarked police vehicle stop at the party.

The officer said he also concluded that the male dressed in the hoodie was hiding.

Previous witnesses had detailed how the prosecution’s second witness, a former don, directed the police to the scene of a crime gangsters from the One Don breakaway of the Clansman gang were about to commit.

The police officer is to continue his testimony on Thursday.

Earlier in the day’s proceedings, a relative of a man called ‘Outlaw’ testified that she got a call on November 2, 2017, saying her relative was killed in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The relative said Outlaw’s birth name is Patrick Tulloch.

The prosecution’s second witness, a former gangster, had testified that ‘Outlaw’ was killed while selling phone cards in Lauriston in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The witness said Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, the alleged leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, had ordered ‘Outlaw’ to be killed despite the prosecution’s second witness begging him not to, because he said Outlaw gave no problem.

The witness said Bryan refused, telling the court that Bryan told him that information received on the target from an individual warranted the killing.

When Bryan’s driver allegedly told him that ‘Outlaw’ had been killed, the witness said the alleged gang leader laughed.

On Tuesday, Outlaw’s female relative told the court that he was born on August 26, 1971, which would make him 46 years old at the time of his murder in 2017.

She said he had the name ‘Outlaw’ from his childhood years.

She went on to explain that his mother was beating him one day and he jumped through a glass window. On seeing his action, a family friend remarked, “A must outlaw this”.

As a result, the nickname reportedly stuck with him throughout the rest of his life.

Bryan and 31 other men and one woman are being tried in the Home Circuit Court under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

They have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.