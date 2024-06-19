Cops yet to lay charges against 14-y-o boy after girl shot at school

The St Ann police are yet to lay charges against the 14-year-old Ocho Rios High School male student who was taken into custody following a shooting incident at the school on Monday.

The weapon was being handled in a classroom at the school when it went off and hit a 12-year-old female student in her thigh.

Head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, told Loop News on Wednesday that the teenager is yet to be charged.

However, Powell said the schoolboy was taken to court on Tuesday, and should return on Wednesday for him (the male student) to be placed in a child care facility.

When asked if the police have learnt or figured out where the teenager got the illegal weapon from, the senior lawman said investigations remain ongoing into the matter.

Reports are that about 12:45 pm on Monday, the firearm was taken to the school.

The male teenager was reportedly in the social studies laboratory, along with other students, where they were handling the weapon when it went off, injuring the schoolgirl.

The teachers were alerted and went to the classroom, where a grey and white knapsack was recovered from the floor, containing the firearm.

The schoolgirl was subsequently taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injury.