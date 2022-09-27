Cornwall’s dominant 91 leads Barbados Royal to CPL final Loop Jamaica

Barbados Royals sealed a place in Friday’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final with a comprehensive 87-run victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and chose to field, but Barbados Royals would go on to score the joint-highest total of this season by reaching an imposing 195 for five.

Opener Rahkeem Cornwall starred in the innings, launching 11 sixes on his way to 91, while Azam Khan supported with his own half-century.

The Warriors’ hopes of a successful chase were derailed in the Powerplay, as they lost four wickets, with Kyle Mayers and Ramon Simmonds proving effective with the ball.

Despite the attempts of Shimron Hetmyer who made 37 from 29 balls, it was not enough as the Warriors fell to 108 all out in 17.4 overs.

Barbados Royals had initially got off to a cautious start, but Cornwall would go on to play one of the most destructive innings this season, his 91 runs coming from just 54 balls, to put the Royals into the ascendancy.

After losing his wicket just nine runs short of a century to the bowling of Shakib Al Hasan, the responsibility of the innings fell on Khan, who stroked 52 from 35 balls.

Guyana Amazon Warriors lost early wickets in their chase, in-form batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1) departing in the first over, before a flurry of wickets fell that left the Warriors on 36 for four by the end of the Powerplay.

Simmonds excelled with his bowling, taking three key wickets, including that of captain Hetmyer, whose 37 the Warriors’ highest scorer in the innings.

Simmonds ended with three for 17 from four overs. Cornwall supported with two for 10 from two overs and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, two for 21 from four.

Mayers picked up one wicket for two runs from one over.

Summerized scores:

Barbados Royals 195/5 (Cornwall 91, Khan 52; Shepherd 2/29, Sinclair 1/8).

Guyana Amazon Warriors 108 all out (Hetmyer 37, Hope 21; Simmonds 3/17, Cornwall 2/10).