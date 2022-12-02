Corporate Area Traffic Court to hold night and Saturday sessions Loop Jamaica

Motorists with outstanding traffic tickets who wish to pay the fines before a new traffic management system goes into effect will now be able to attend night and Saturday sessions at the Corporate Area Traffic Court, effective Monday, December 5.

The Court Administration Division (CAD) of the judiciary informed of the development on Friday.

It said the court will sit at nights and on weekend to “adjudicate on traffic violations”.

Night Court will be between the hours of 5pm and 9pm Mondays to Fridays, and Saturday Court will be between the hours of 9am and 2pm.

The CAD is urging persons with outstanding traffic tickets to contact the Corporate Area Traffic Court by calling (876) 633-7108, (876) 938-2555, or the CAD at (876) 613-8907, (876) 754-8337, (876) 908-0138, or by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] for further details.