Corporate Interior partners with Chinese firm to build prefab homes | Loop Jamaica

Local firm Corporate Interior International recently formed a partnership with Chinese construction company Deep Blue Homes to provide alternative residential housing solutions for Jamaicans using prefabricated light gauge steel.

Corporate Interior International predominately focuses on interior design and construction solutions for bare-shell corporate, commercial and residential spaces.

“We decided to venture into larger construction projects in a response to cries in the real estate market for housing options that do not break the bank. By partnering with Deep Blue Homes, we are able to construct commercial and particularly residential buildings using prefabricated material, which is a major cost cut,” said Winston Barrett, CEO of Corporate Interior International.

Jamaica’s history with prefabricated homes goes back to the 1960s when housing schemes in Harbour View were built using pre-stressed concrete walls that were brought to the site by huge lorries and lifted in place by cranes. This system was also utilised in the new Edgewater scheme in Portmore.

“Unfortunately, many lack the knowledge and have a cultural affinity to concrete. This is quite interesting as prefab steel buildings have been used for centuries to make commercial buildings but residential units lag behind,” Barrett said.

The Corporate Interior CEO said adapting the same for residential homes will reduce labour time and building costs for developers and potential homeowners.

Jamaica joins over 60 countries globally where Deep Blue Homes has set up shop to provide construction services. Based in Ningbo, China Deep Blue Homes provides the build-outs and labour to construct luxury villas, townhouses, houses, apartments, and commercial buildings.

“We are ecstatic to embark on this journey with Corporate Interior International that will share our passion in construction and developing light gauge steel framing solutions for projects of modern prefab homes in Jamaica,” shared David Chen, Chairman, Deep Blue Homes.

Chen also outlined the cost-effectiveness of prefab homes.

“A regular steel and concrete construction building alone, not including land, is now on average costing approximately J$15,000 per sqft but will then go on the market for up to J$25,000/ sqft. Whereas, a prefabricated unit done by Deep Blue Homes will be produced at J$12,000 per sqft with finishes of very high luxury quality, according to Chen.

In addition to the cost factor, prefab homes have a good performance against the wind. The homes are highly durable, fire resistance, soundproof, and termite resistant, Chen added.

The construction of light steel prefab buildings produces little or no waste as the process emphasizes sustainability and reduces a carbon footprint. The building site is prepared and the specified foundation is laid.

Most of the work is done off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled. Engineers would then follow the approved design drawing to complete the construction of the building.

Corporate Interior International is looking to partner with more developers locally.

“During this exciting phase, we are ready to partner with even more developers in the private sector and government housing organisations such as the National Housing Trust and the Housing Agency of Jamaica, to bring quality affordable homes to the Jamaican people, Barrett added.