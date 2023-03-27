Correctional officer and teenager gunned down in St Mary Loop Jamaica

Correctional officer and teenager gunned down in St Mary Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Correctional officer and teenager gunned down in St Mary attack

Giovanni Higgins (left) and Nathan Segree.

A correctional officer and a teenager were reportedly shot and killed at a football field in Highgate, St Mary on Sunday evening.

The deceased are 16-year-old Nathan Segree, alias ‘Pazzy’, a student of Guy’s Hill High School, and 22-year-old Giovanni Higgins, alias ‘Marcus’, a correctional officer, both of Capture Land, Highgate, St Mary.

Preliminary reports reaching Loop News are that about 6:30 pm, Segree and Higgins were among persons at the football field in the area when a motorcar was driven to the location.

Further reports are that armed men alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting both persons before fleeing the scene.

Segree and Higgins were assisted to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing into the development.

