Correctional officer last seen en route to Half-Way-Tree Loop Jamaica
The Seaview Gardens police are seeking your help to find correctional officer Shannon Briscoe, otherwise called ‘David’, of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11, who has been missing since Thursday, August 11.

The 38-year-old is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the police are that Briscoe was last seen about 5pm en route to Half-Way-Tree and Seaview Gardens. At the time, he was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shannon Briscoe is asked to contact the Seaview Gardens police at 876-997-9372, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

