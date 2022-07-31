Correctional service staff members safe following gun attack Loop Jamaica

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is reporting that members of its staff from the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre in Kingston are safe following a gun attack in St Andrew on Saturday.

In a release, the DCS said reports from the staff officer on duty were that a department bus driven by a correctional officer was transporting early-night staff to their homes. On arriving on Maxfield Avenue at approximately 12:35 am, four gunmen reportedly opened fire at the bus.

The escort on board the vehicle returned the fire, which was said to have dissuaded the attackers.

The DCS said the incident has since been reported to the Half-Way-Tree Police Station.

The DCS expressed happiness that none of its staff members were injured in what it described as a brazen attack.