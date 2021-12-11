Cottrell among 3 West Indies cricketers test positive for COVID-19 | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
The three players, along with a non-coaching member, will be unavailable for the T20I leg of the Pakistan tour

Players of West Indies cricket team pray in team meeting ahead of practice session at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. West Indies cricket team is in Pakistan to play three T20 and three ODIs matches series, starting from Dec. 13. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan).

Jamaican Sheldon Cottrell is among three West Indies cricketers who have tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the limited-overs series in Pakistan starting next week.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Saturday left-arm fast bowler Cottrell and allrounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers tested positive in Karachi and are self-isolating for 10 days.

All three were in the Twenty20 squad while Chase was also chosen for the three one-day internationals in Karachi that follow the three T20s.

A non-coaching member of the West Indies staff also tested positive. CWI said all four members of the touring party were fully vaccinated and without major symptoms.

CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said the rest of the group have continually tested negative and the tour will go on.

“The risk of COVID-19 infection is impossible to remove completely from a cricket tour, in spite of the fact that many of our players have been living in bio-secure bubbles almost continuously since before the (Caribbean Premier League),” Grave said in a statement.

“This unusual loss of three players from our squad will seriously impact our team preparations, but the rest of the squad are in good spirits and will begin training today ahead of our first game on Monday.”

The series of three T20s begins on Monday.

The limited-overs squad already received a blow when regular captain Kieron Pollard was ruled out due to a hamstring injury he sustained last month during the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Source

