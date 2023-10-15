Councillor calls for NSWMA leadership shake-up over garbage pile-up Loop Jamaica

Two councillors in the St Catherine Municipal Corporation (SCMC) are bemoaning the poor state of garbage collection across the parish, and one of them has called for a shake-up in the leadership of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

And though NSWMA Parish Manager for St Catherine, Nigel Gooden, told Thursday’s SCMC meeting that the current rainfall is delaying garbage collection efforts in the parish, it was not enough to soothe the discontent of the councillors regarding the issue.

For People’s National Party (PNP) Councillor for the Treadways Division, Sydney Rose, who chairs the SCMC’s Health and Sanitation Committee, the current NSWMA Executive Director, Audley Gordon, must be removed over the garbage pile-up issues in the parish.

“We are fully aware that the operational failure, which resulted in a backlog, is as a result of bad management,” declared Rose.

“Mr Gordon simply cannot manage, and he must be replaced,” he insisted.

While Councillor for the Waterford Division, the PNP’s Fenley Douglas, did not go so far in making a similar call, he said his division was also affected by uncollected garbage.

He claimed that more affluent communities have had their garbage collected properly, hence the residents there were not affected by the situation that is facing many areas.

“These problems (relative to garbage collection) don’t happen there (in affluent communities)! It is as if we are having two Jamaicas,” Douglas asserted.

Meanwhile, Gooden told the meeting that he was aware that there were 71 loads of uncollected garbage in the parish as at Thursday.

He said the delay in collections was “because of the constant rains throughout, which resulted in greater challenges even at the landfill”.

Gooden assured that the NSWMA is working to address those issues, to ensure that the garbage situation is properly addressed.