Councillor candidate calls for more fans in schools Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Councillor candidate calls for more fans in schools Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Reggae Boy Demarai Gray joins Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia

UWI Mona and VM Group partner to host distinguished lecture series

Overstayed or ‘out of status’ in the US?

JSE experiences sharp downturn on Wednesday

‘Stinger’ held in raid; ammo, car reportedly used in robbery seized

Stolen poker boxes found; bar owners in St Bess urged to contact cops

Signs it may be time to start looking for another job

PCOA launches new website to provide information

Woman charged with murder after her 60-y-o mother is fatally stabbed

Pooran perfection lights up Queen’s Park Oval

Thursday Sep 07

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

Councillor candidate for Frankfield Division Karen Carty (centre) donates fans to Frankfield Primary and Infant School late last year. From left to right are Richard Azan, Dorette Howe, Patricia Bernard, and Oletta Ferguson (former acting vice-principal).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Councillor candidate for the Frankfield Division in Clarendon, Karen Carty is urging the Minister of Education, Fayval Williams, to install fans in classrooms throughout the parish due to persistent high temperatures.

Carty, who had previously donated 10 fans to the Frankfield Primary and Infant School and Kilsyth Primary School last December said she is hoping that others with more resources would contribute.

Carty spoke with school staff who informed her about the unbearable heat in their classrooms. She sought assistance to source fans and received help from former Member of Parliament for North West Clarendon, Richard Azan, and others.

With a personal connection to these schools–having attended one and worked at the other–she expressed concern about the harmful effects of heat on students’ learning and teachers’ well-being. Carty worries that students and teachers may face medical issues due to excessive heat exposure.

Though she lacks state resources, Carty plans to continue seeking assistance to aid other schools in need across the division.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Reggae Boy Demarai Gray joins Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia

Business

UWI Mona and VM Group partner to host distinguished lecture series

Jamaica News

Overstayed or ‘out of status’ in the US?

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson aims for 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson is set to make a record-breaking attempt in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
The recently renovated King Baudoui

Sport

Thompson-Herah clocks season’s best 10.92 to win in Switzerland

See also

Oblique Seville and Natoya Goule-Toppin also secure wins

Jamaica News

Jamaica-born US TV anchor Ruschell Boone dies at 48

Ruschell Boone, an award-winning reporter and anchor for New York City TV station NY1, has died after battling pancreatic cancer over the past year, the station announced Tuesday.
Boone, 48, died S

Jamaica News

From fishing trip to attempted murder

Both the accused and the victim ended up in hospital

Sport

Khadija Shaw nominated for Women’s Ballon d’Or

Jamaica and Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw has been included on a 30-player shortlist for the 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or, awarded to the best female footballer for the year.
Shaw broke new boun

Entertainment

Ziddy drops ‘Caa Get Mi Out’

Local social media sensation Ziddy has returned to the spotlight with his latest release, “Caa Get Mi Out”, a reflection of his personal journey overcoming challenges and adversity.
“My latest song

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols