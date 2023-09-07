Councillor candidate calls for more fans in schools Loop Jamaica

Councillor candidate for the Frankfield Division in Clarendon, Karen Carty is urging the Minister of Education, Fayval Williams, to install fans in classrooms throughout the parish due to persistent high temperatures.

Carty, who had previously donated 10 fans to the Frankfield Primary and Infant School and Kilsyth Primary School last December said she is hoping that others with more resources would contribute.

Carty spoke with school staff who informed her about the unbearable heat in their classrooms. She sought assistance to source fans and received help from former Member of Parliament for North West Clarendon, Richard Azan, and others.

With a personal connection to these schools–having attended one and worked at the other–she expressed concern about the harmful effects of heat on students’ learning and teachers’ well-being. Carty worries that students and teachers may face medical issues due to excessive heat exposure.

Though she lacks state resources, Carty plans to continue seeking assistance to aid other schools in need across the division.