Country reggae artiste Wesrok gives back to his roots | Loop Jamaica

Country reggae artiste Wesrok is a big believer in the power of charity. That’s why the ‘Born as a Star’ singer recently contributed a six-burner gas stove to the Bible Way Basic School in his hometown community of Swamp Lane in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

Wesrok handed over the stove with a little bit of a ceremony.

“It was my pleasure to help the children of Swamp Lane. I was informed of this need and it was great to put a smile on the faces of the kids. We have had a rough couple of years and these small acts of kindness show the true Jamaican spirit, the sense of community that represents the community where I grew up,” said Wesrok.

During the handing-over ceremony he performed a couple of his songs while the children performed an enthusiastic chorus of his Born As a Star radio hit.

“The children performed his song for him and he was really elated, he was really pleased with that,” Lauret Humes, Principal of the school, said.

She said the basic school, established since 1996, had an urgent need for a stove.

“I want to thank Mr Buddan for this gesture because we haven’t had a stove since January, and this is so useful, because now we are able to cook hot lunches for our kids.

“Mr Buddan is from the Swamp Lane area and we got to talking and he was willing to contribute to the school when I asked him for a donation,” said Humes.

The school has 22 children enrolled, with 19 attending on a regular basis.