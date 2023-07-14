Country sets new demand for electricity usage to cope with heat Loop Jamaica

Jamaica has hit a new record in terms of demand for electricity, with this week recording the highest energy usage in the country’s history, according to the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS).

The light and power company said the new peak demand of 692 megawatts (MW) was hit, up from the previous record of 675MW a month ago. The company said the high demand for electricity was triggered as more fans and air conditioning (AC) units were turned on as individuals tried to beat the heat.

The peak demand for energy comes as Jamaica and the rest of the world swelter in the face of out-of-control global warming that is heating the planet at unprecedented levels. Jamaicans have been told to brace for at least 15 heatwave days over the summer and Wednesday of this week was described as being particularly hot.

While the JPS previously said it has enough capacity to serve the needs of Jamaicans, it is now offering tips on how to conserve on energy use to ensure that electricity bills remain manageable.

See energy-saving tips below:

-Get your AC unit cleaned as regular maintenance means a more efficient unit. When air filters get clogged and become dirty, the normal flow of air is impeded. This causes the AC to work harder and use more electricity. If the evaporator coils are covered with dust and unable to dissipate heat effectively, this can cause the AC unit to overheat.

-Ensure that the unit is set as high as is comfortable as for every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1-3 per cent less electricity.

-Use AC and fan combo: Set a timer on the air conditioner unit so it will turn off after a few hours and the fan will continue to keep you cool.

– Clean fans regularly to ensure that the air in the room is free from dust, pollen, and contaminated air.

– Choose energy-efficient units, preferably those with the blue energy star certification. This certification means that this particular unit has met or exceeded higher efficiency standards than other similar models.

– Choose the right AC size for the space. One that is too large will waste energy while one that is too small will work too hard. Get a professional to help you decide what’s right for you.

– Select an AC with energy-saving settings. These units can be set to turn off not only the compressor but also the fan once your space has cooled off, conserving energy and saving you money.

– Persons with a smart meter are encouraged to track their usage with the JPS mobile app.