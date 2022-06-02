Couple offers Not Jus’ a Salad with delivery foodservice | Loop Jamaica

For young entrepreneurs, Al-Neville Hall and KhadineSmith, their health-focused food service, Not Jus’ A Salad, means more than providing customers with healthy and affordable meals.

It’s a prelude to a much greater objective for the duo, who knows the ramifications of neglecting to maintain a balanced diet.

Hall and Smith lost their fathers to lifestyle diseases and have set out to change people’s lives through their business venture.

In addition to offering a variety of balanced meals with adequate servings of essential nutrients like proteins and vegetables, the young entrepreneurs are educating customers via their platforms about the intricacies of maintaining healthy eating habits.

Indeed, the young duo in business have connected with customers, having garnered a following of over 14,000 followers on Instagram.

Not Jus’ A Salad, which predominately delivers meals to customers in the Corporate Area, is setting up its first takeout restaurant at the University of Technology (UTech) that will officially open in the coming months.

Watch the video by Richard Baker for more on how the owners of Not Jus’ A Salad are building a sustainable business.